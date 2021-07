The most visually distinctive video games often aren’t the ones with the biggest budgets. Each new generation of gaming hardware has inched tantalizingly closer to photographic realism, with expansive landscapes, remarkably expressive faces, and staggering setpieces. AAA games are often big and bold. But eventually, they begin to run together in a Marvel movie kind of way. They’re pretty, sure, but somehow bland too. NEO: The World Ends With You strives for something cozier, with a more handmade feel that’s altogether different.