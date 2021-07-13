Cancel
Public Health

Read article, get vaccinated

Mountain Mail
 13 days ago

Re: Baxter Black’s Advice on COVID. I enjoyed reading Baxter’s column in last Tuesday’s paper, page 22, “Aunt Effie and the Virus.” As many readers probably know, Baxter Black is a veterinarian. Baxter’s columns may be humorously called “On Edge of Common Sense,” but this article contained nothing but good old-fashioned country common sense.

