Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Gary Wieneke

The News-Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN — Gary R. Wieneke, 83, of Champaign died at home Thursday (July 8, 2021). A well-loved and respected patriarch of the Wieneke clan and a decorated coach to countless athletes over his 40-plus years of track and field and cross-country, he will be missed and remembered by all those whose lives he touched with his signature blend of intensity, wry humor and the heart of a champion. He inspired everyone to be better than even they might have imagined possible and stood behind them in full support on that journey. His legacy of loyalty, gratitude, love and respect spans not just decades in time, but a myriad of states and other countries, and the hearts and lives of so many who are grieving as part of the extended family he built with his commitment, dedication and unwavering focus on excellence.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Champaign, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
State
Colorado State
City
Virginia, IL
State
Arizona State
Champaign, IL
Obituaries
State
Virginia State
City
Mark, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Durkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana University#Track And Field#The U S Army#Augustana College#Bowling Green University#Winnetka High School#Ui#Ncaa District Iv Coach#Six Halls Of Fame#The U S Track Field#Cross Country Association#Ustfccca#Illinois Track#East Moline High School#Tolono Unity High School#Unity#St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
NCAA
Country
Germany
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US and China trade barbs after another high-level meeting but say they want to keep talking

Washington (CNN) — The US and China fought a war of words Monday as each side worked to set the narrative after their latest testy senior-level meetings. A US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyberattacks.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines warns of fuel shortages spreading nationwide

American Airlines on Monday warned its pilots of a fuel shortage and asked them to conserve fuel when possible, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. The airline said its fuel deliveries to midsize airports are delayed due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. The company reportedly said its flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by the shortage, a move that could add stops to certain flights.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy