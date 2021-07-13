Gary Wieneke

CHAMPAIGN — Gary R. Wieneke, 83, of Champaign died at home Thursday (July 8, 2021). A well-loved and respected patriarch of the Wieneke clan and a decorated coach to countless athletes over his 40-plus years of track and field and cross-country, he will be missed and remembered by all those whose lives he touched with his signature blend of intensity, wry humor and the heart of a champion. He inspired everyone to be better than even they might have imagined possible and stood behind them in full support on that journey. His legacy of loyalty, gratitude, love and respect spans not just decades in time, but a myriad of states and other countries, and the hearts and lives of so many who are grieving as part of the extended family he built with his commitment, dedication and unwavering focus on excellence.