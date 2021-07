Will enough grown-ups go to see “Space Jam: A New Legacy” or at least bring their kids or grandkids to see this new film to make up for the bloated $150 million budget?. I want to see it because Daffy Duck is in the movie and I am a fan of his work. LeBron James has the leading role, one filled by Michael Jordan in the similar but not directly related “Space Jam” of 1996. LeBron James has actually done other film work in a handful of movies, sometimes playing himself. He is joined by Oscar nominee Don Cheadle and young up and comer Zendaya, only one name for her so far. She has arrived via the Disney pipeline and has performed as a dancer, recording artist, and now an actress. Recently she has played MJ in a couple of “Spiderman” movies. She will play Chani in the long-awaited, long-delayed new addition of “Dune” now scheduled to be out later this year. Lots of basketball players have cameo roles.