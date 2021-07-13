Cancel
Hajjar selected by Twins in MLB draft

By Jack Whitten
Michigan Daily
Cover picture for the articleRedshirt sophomore left-hander Steven Hajjar was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the 61st overall pick of the 2021 MLB draft on Monday. Hajjar redshirted his freshman year to rehab a torn ACL sustained while playing pickup basketball. He impressed as the No. 2 starter in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and entered the 2021 campaign as one of the most hyped left-handed pitchers in college baseball. Before his redshirt sophomore season began, he was named a Preseason All-American by Baseball America, was included on the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List and was projected as a late first-round pick in the amateur draft. Hajjar was also named the ace of the Michigan baseball team’s pitching staff.

