Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Sneaker style: 5 essential fashion tips for wearing trainers

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DE0Gx_0avB5rGM00
Nike Jordan 1 Low SE Arctic Punch

If loungewear was the dominant fashion trend of lockdown, trainers were the footwear that ruled, as shiny loafers and high heels gathered dust in wardrobes across the land.

Even though pandemic restrictions are coming to an end, many of us aren’t about to say goodbye to our sneakers. In fact, sports shoes are trendier than ever, but there are a few do’s and don’ts to be aware of if you want to look cool in your kicks this summer…

1. Keep it simple with a suit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nWxy_0avB5rGM00
Adidas Stan Smith Cloud White Green

“These days, nothing says sartorial prowess like a well matched pair of sneakers and a crisp suit,” says George Sullivan, CEO and founder of The Sole Supplier. “Keeping it simple with your choice of footwear will make the world of difference – you’ll remain formal whilst also displaying effortless style and revelling in your comfort.”

He recommends the “utter classic” Adidas Stan Smith in white or the Veja Campo, a “firm favourite of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton” as ideal options.

Sullivan adds: “Another thing to note here is to make sure your suit trousers are slim cut and tapered so they don’t fall over the shoe, keeping the look sleek and finished.”

2. Make a statement with your sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irKuE_0avB5rGM00
woman wearing a suit and trainers

Instead of thinking ‘what shoes go with this outfit?’ why not start with a pair of trendy trainers and work your way up?

“With any outfit there always has to be one statement piece,” says Moses Rashid, founder of The Edit LDN. “It might be a Dior sneaker with the logo all over it, but then you marry that with neutral tones. Or if you’ve got something like a bright orange sneaker, you don’t really want to be rocking a bright orange T-shirt as well, so wear them with nice blue jeans and a white T-shirt.”

3. Experiment with trends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6NIF_0avB5rGM00
Idris Elba wearing trainers on the red carpet

Wondering which is better, classic kicks or the latest designs?”Sneaker brands make it easy enough for us to have the best of both worlds,” says Sullivan. “With new colourways of classic silhouettes releasing every week we’re spoilt for choice, giving us the option to have a classic pair of sneakers with a trendy twist.”

If you’re looking for something timeless he suggests “a classic silhouette like the Nike Air Force 1 or Adidas Continental in simple colourways.”

As for the hottest properties right now? “Our recent report looked into the trending sneakers of 2021, Yeezy [Kanye’s collaboration with Adidas] and Nike Dunks are certainly on the rise with many people saying 2021 is the ‘Year of the Dunk’.”

4. Customise your kicks

“One of the tips that I would give you would be something like lace swapping,” says Rashid – switching out the black or white laces that came with the shoes for bright pink or neon green, for example. “That’s the beauty of trainers, it literally just comes down to how you’re expressing yourself on that day.”

5. Don’t forget your socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BwVv_0avB5rGM00
Nike Jordan 1 High Mocha

“Once deemed an afterthought, socks have swiftly made their way into fashion statement territory,” says Sullivan, who offers these three tips if you want to be on trend: “Pull them up; don’t buy novelty; and don’t be afraid of colours.”

Rashid says that your clothes and trainer style should determine your sock choice: “It all depends on who you are. If you’re going to a festival and you’re wearing a pair of shorts and you’ve got Nike Jordans on, normally the look would be to have a pair of socks that are just a little bit higher than the top of the Jordan. The point is it’s not just about the sneaker, it’s about the whole outfit.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Fashion Brands#Sneaker#The Sole Supplier#The Veja Campo#The Edit Ldn#The Nike Air Force#Adidas Continental#Yeezy#Kanye#Nike Jordans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Adidas
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CBS News

Ralph Lauren has designed Team USA's uniforms for years. Now Kim Kardashian is designing their loungewear and undergarments

Every Olympics, fashion and sports collide as Ralph Lauren unveils its design for Team USA's uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies. Now, a new designer is also creating threads for the Team USA. Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear company, Skims, is partnering with Team USA for this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Expected February 2022

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. The opinions and information provided on this site are original editorial content of Sneaker News. While no longer celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary, the Air...
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

LoveShackFancy x Superga’s Latest Drop Has This Summer’s Perfect Floral Sneakers

There are good collaborations that happen just once and then there are great collaborations that work time and time again. The Superga x LoveShackFancy match-up is definitely in the latter category and their drops just keep getting better! The two brands are back for the third time with some super cute sneaks, so if you’re a fan of all things floral and pastel, you need to pick up a few pairs immediately.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Air Jordan Womens OG “Pure Money” Appears

When the Air Jodan OG women’s silhouette returned abruptly last year, almost everyone was caught off guard. Out of nowhere, celebrating no special anniversary or occasion, the brand’s first-ever women’s sneaker was welcomed with warmth from the sneaker world when its OG White/Black colorway kicked things off early on, and has since flourished under the next generation’s insatiable craving for sneakers. Sure, COVID delays postponed some drops, and we’ve seen the silhouette sprinkled throughout the past 12 months, but more recently we’ve seen it pick up steam. Following the release of the Olympic-themed “USA” colorway comes something just as engrained into the Jordan Brand’s history, with this Air Jordan Womens OG “Pure Money” pulling out a classic colorway from the archives.
Eugene, ORRefinery29

Allyson Felix Is Wearing Her Own Brand Of Sneakers At The Olympics

When American track star Allyson Felix arrived in Eugene, Oregon this past June for the Summer Olympic Trials, the five-time Olympian and holder of nine Olympic medals wasn’t just vying for another opportunity to compete. She was also determined to use the Tokyo games as an opportunity to upend another standard.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Max 97 Gets Bright New "Multi-Color" Offering: Photos

Back in 2017, Nike celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 97 by dropping a retro version of the "Silver Bullet" colorway. As soon as this shoe was released, it was gobbled up by sneakerheads and as a result, a massive Air Max 97 resurgence was placed upon us. Over the past few years, there has been a plethora of new Air Max 97 colorways and fans are always eager to get their hands on a pair. It is fairly easy to see why this is the case when you consider how the Air Max 97 has a streamlined silhouette that works with a multitude of outfits.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Cardi B to Launch New Reebok Gold Sneakers -- See the Stylish Shoes

Cardi B is launching a new sneaker with Reebok. The 28-year-old rapper continues to collaborate with the iconic sportswear brand, set to release the Classic Leather Cardi in the Bright Ochre colorway. The yellow golden shade is inspired by Cardi's love for gold. The statement-making shoe captures Cardi's bold, fashion-forward...
ShoppingAOL Corp

The 6 best sneakers priced $100 and under at Nike

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. Upgrading your sneaker collection is always a good thing. However, it could be tough sometimes because...
Apparelinputmag.com

Team USA will dress like flight attendants for the Olympics Opening Ceremony

Ralph Lauren has debuted its Opening Ceremony uniform for the U.S. Olympic Team and is using the occasion to launch new cooling technology. “RL Cooling” uses a device similar to those in computers — their words, not ours — in order to monitor and regulate the temperature within the jacket it’s rigged to. More specifically, the device removes heat from the wearer’s skin rather like an air conditioner removes hot air from a room. This high-tech approach to cooling should be a godsend in the heat of Tokyo’s summer, but it’ll be given to one sole member of Team USA.
Apparelinputmag.com

How Adidas made an ideal alternative to Nike’s hard-to-get Dunk sneaker

In 2021, your chances of buying a Nike Dunk at its original retail price are probably about the same as winning the lottery. Between high demand, resellers, limited stock, bots, and actual lottery-based draws, your odds of scoring the silhouette are slim. And despite Nike’s constant Dunk drops, it’s nearly impossible to own a pair, unless you’re willing to fork out hundreds — or thousands — on a resale site in order to obtain your desired style.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” Drops March 2022

Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 4 scheduled for 2022 which is debbed “Zen Master” which is dedicated to Phil Jackson and his unique calming play style. If you’re familiar with Phil Jackson, you probably are familiar with his nickname, “Zenmaster”. Using a unique approach to coaching that combines a holistic approach that used Eastern and Native American styles of teaching, the coach is unique, to say the least, and now Jordan will be nodding to his mentor and friend with a brand new Air Jordan 4.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

My Sneaker Collection Looks Dated So I’m Considering These 28 Pairs

My sneaker buying tends to come in waves. Sometimes I feel like I'm fully stocked and others find me feeling completely uninspired and like I've worn each pair a thousand times. Currently, I'm stuck in the latter. I do most of my sneaker wearing in the fall (and winter) as opposed to summer when I really need my feet to breathe, so I'm eagerly shopping for some fresh styles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy