18 Smart and Surprising Under-Stair Storage Solutions

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitects, designers, and DIY enthusiasts craft inventive storage solutions beneath staircases where negative space usually exists. The space beneath a staircase can be tricky to maximize, thanks to hard angles, low slopes, bulky support structures, and even dim lighting. However, smart under-stair design decisions can add lots of value to a home and help to make living in the space more manageable. From shoe cubbies to kitchen pantries and a nifty nook for firewood, these spaces beneath staircases showcase high-level and extremely functional designs.

