4 US, UK Olympic contractors arrested for alleged drug use

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Officials in Tokyo say four U.S. and British men working for a power company contracted for the Olympics were arrested on suspicion of using cocaine. Aggreko Events Services Japan confirmed it employed the suspects and apologized for the trouble. NHK public television reported that the four suspects entered Japan between February and May and were staying in Tokyo. They reportedly were drinking in the Roppongi entertainment district before an alleged intrusion at an apartment complex led police to question them and conduct drug tests.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Olympics#Uk#Ap#British
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
