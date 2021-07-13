Cancel
Mcdowell County, WV

McDowell County man arrested on drug charge

By Staff Report
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 13 days ago
WELCH — A McDowell County man was facing multiple charges including driving revoked for DUI and possession of a controlled substance after methamphetamine was found in the vehicle he was driving.

The case began when deputies patrolling the Anawalt area of McDowell County about 2:33 a.m. Sunday conducted a traffic stop, according to Sheriff James “Boomer” Muncy.

Deputies learned that Jessie Price, 34, of Anawalt was operating a motor vehicle while revoked for DUI, Muncy said.

“Upon using a K-9, the K-9 alerted to the vehicle to which a large quantity of methamphetamine was found,” Muncy stated.

Price was arrested and charged with the following: no seatbelt; expired MVI; expired registration; no insurance; defective equipment; driving revoked for DUI; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with Intent to deliver.

Price was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a $30,000 bond was set. Price had not made bond as of Monday.

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
