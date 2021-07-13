AM Prep-Music

Cancel
By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
 13 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys will direct his first movie -- a documentary about his late friend, Dr. John. Auerbach says in a statement the film will introduce Dr. John in a way he has not been seen before. Dr. John died in 2019. Auerbach has partnered with production company RadicalMedia to make the documentary. It's the same company that backed Questlove's first film, "Summer of Soul."

