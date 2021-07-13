Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, WV

Three kayakers stranded in Bluestone River rescued by DNR

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jtl4r_0avB5d9Q00
The Bluestone River touches the bottom of the Andrew Scott Memorial Bridge near Coopers.

CAMP CREEK — Three people kayaking on the Bluestone River were rescued early Monday morning after they lost the kayaks and inner tube they were riding and became stranded.

West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement in District 4 were notified about 10:20 p.m. Sunday that three individuals had become stranded, Lt. W.E. Goodson in South Charleston said after checking the incident report. They were using two kayaks and an inner tube to ride down the river.

According to records at Mercer County 911, the incident occurred in the Camp Creek area.

“They had pulled off and had access to a section of that river,” Goodson said. “Somehow, they lost their kayaks and tube. They just got away from them and they were unable to get back into the water and unable to access an outlet.”

State DNR personnel conducted a swift water rescue by using ropes to move the three people to a more accessible position, Goodson stated. The technique is called a pendulum swing.

“They were stranded on the opposite side of the river on a step canyon wall so they couldn’t get out,” he said.

All three individuals had been rescued by 2:30 a.m. Monday, and none of them were injured, Goodson stated. A follow-up investigation was being conducted.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
2K+
Followers
184
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mercer County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
City
Camp Creek, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Mercer County, WV
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Dnr#Bluestone#Kayaking#Accident#Mercer County 911#Goodson#State Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan: UN

KABUL, Afghanistan – More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday. The war-torn country saw a 47% increase...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bob Moses, civil rights legend, dead at age 86

CNN — Civil rights legend Bob Moses died at age 86, according to a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson. A cause of death was not immediately known. Moses was born in New York City in January 1935 and grew up in Harlem, according to his biography on Stanford University’s King Encyclopedia of civil rights figures. He earned a master’s degree in philosophy from Harvard University in 1957.

Comments / 0

Community Policy