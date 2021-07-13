Three kayakers stranded in Bluestone River rescued by DNR

The Bluestone River touches the bottom of the Andrew Scott Memorial Bridge near Coopers.

CAMP CREEK — Three people kayaking on the Bluestone River were rescued early Monday morning after they lost the kayaks and inner tube they were riding and became stranded.

West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement in District 4 were notified about 10:20 p.m. Sunday that three individuals had become stranded, Lt. W.E. Goodson in South Charleston said after checking the incident report. They were using two kayaks and an inner tube to ride down the river.

According to records at Mercer County 911, the incident occurred in the Camp Creek area.

“They had pulled off and had access to a section of that river,” Goodson said. “Somehow, they lost their kayaks and tube. They just got away from them and they were unable to get back into the water and unable to access an outlet.”

State DNR personnel conducted a swift water rescue by using ropes to move the three people to a more accessible position, Goodson stated. The technique is called a pendulum swing.

“They were stranded on the opposite side of the river on a step canyon wall so they couldn’t get out,” he said.

All three individuals had been rescued by 2:30 a.m. Monday, and none of them were injured, Goodson stated. A follow-up investigation was being conducted.

