Public Safety

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — An 18-year-old has been charged with computer crimes after police say he hacked into a database and put a quote from Adolf Hitler into a Connecticut high school yearbook. Police say the teen was a student at Glastonbury High who inserted the quote beneath the photo of an unsuspecting classmate. The Hitler quote was attributed in the yearbook to George Floyd, the Black man killed by Minneapolis police last year. Police say the same student was to blame for another unauthorized yearbook entry. It referred to the Boston Marathon bombers — and drugs.

