Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY COUNTY At 353 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Etna, or near Ross Township, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pittsburgh... Penn Hills Monroeville... Shaler Township Plum... Hampton Township Wilkinsburg... New Kensington Lower Burrell... Harrison Township Swissvale... O`hara Township This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 44 and 54. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania mile marker 74 and near mile marker 79. Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.