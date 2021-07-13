Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY COUNTY At 353 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Etna, or near Ross Township, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pittsburgh... Penn Hills Monroeville... Shaler Township Plum... Hampton Township Wilkinsburg... New Kensington Lower Burrell... Harrison Township Swissvale... O`hara Township This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 44 and 54. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania mile marker 74 and near mile marker 79. Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Etna, PA
City
Monroeville, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Harrison Township
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan: UN

KABUL, Afghanistan – More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday. The war-torn country saw a 47% increase...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bob Moses, civil rights legend, dead at age 86

CNN — Civil rights legend Bob Moses died at age 86, according to a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson. A cause of death was not immediately known. Moses was born in New York City in January 1935 and grew up in Harlem, according to his biography on Stanford University’s King Encyclopedia of civil rights figures. He earned a master’s degree in philosophy from Harvard University in 1957.

Comments / 0

Community Policy