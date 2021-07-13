Cancel
Middlesex County, MA

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Norfolk by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-15 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Middlesex; Norfolk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Massachusetts Charles River At Dover affecting Norfolk and Middlesex Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Charles River At Dover. * Until early Thursday afternoon. * At 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 5.6 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 5.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.1 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Flooding will affect a few homes in Needham along Fisher Street, as well as a portion of Route 109 at the Medfield and Millis town line. Some flooding is also likely on the South Natick and Wellesley town line along River Street.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charles River#Extreme Weather
