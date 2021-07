Kim Kardashian sizzled in an all-red ensemble as she supported ex Kanye West at the listening party for his highly anticipated 10th album with all four of their children. Kim Kardashian, 40, snuggled her youngest child Psalm, 2, close at ex Kanye West‘s Donda listening party. The reality star was on hand to support the father of her four children, 44, at the exclusive event in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, July 22. Kim had a stoic look on her face as she held Psalm inside the Mercedes Benz stadium as Psalm inquisitively appeared to look out at the stage or crowd.