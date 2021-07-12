Jackson Lake poised for steep drawdown

WEAK51 PAAQ 290701 TSUAK1 BULLETIN Public Tsunami Message Number 2 NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK 1101 PM AKDT Wed Jul 28 2021 UPDATES ------- * Revised magnitude ...THE TSUNAMI WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... ...THE TSUNAMI ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT... Tsunami Warning in Effect for; * SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from Hinchinbrook Entrance, Alaska (90 miles E of Seward) to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) * ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) Tsunami Advisory in Effect for; * SOUTHEAST ALASKA, The inner and outer coast from Cape Decision, Alaska (85 miles SE of Sitka) to Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat) * SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat) to Hinchinbrook Entrance, Alaska (90 miles E of Seward) * ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) to Amchitka Pass, Alaska (125 miles W of Adak) including the Pribilof Islands For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated. Further information will be provided in supplementary messages. PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS - UPDATED ------------------------------------------- * The following parameters are based on a rapid preliminary assessment of the earthquake and changes may occur. * Magnitude 8.2 * Origin Time 2216 AKDT Jul 28 2021 2316 PDT Jul 28 2021 0616 UTC Jul 29 2021 * Coordinates 55.3 North 157.8 West * Depth 20 miles * Location 75 miles SE of Chignik, Alaska 500 miles SW of Anchorage, Alaska FORECASTS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY ----------------------------- * Tsunami activity is forecasted to start at the following locations at the specified times. FORECAST START SITE OF TSUNAMI ---- ---------- * Alaska Sand Point 2255 AKDT Jul 28 Unalaska 2350 AKDT Jul 28 Cold Bay 2355 AKDT Jul 28 Kodiak 2355 AKDT Jul 28 Adak 0015 AKDT Jul 29 Seward 0020 AKDT Jul 29 Elfin Cove 0025 AKDT Jul 29 Sitka 0030 AKDT Jul 29 Yakutat 0030 AKDT Jul 29 Valdez 0040 AKDT Jul 29 Cordova 0050 AKDT Jul 29 Saint Paul 0110 AKDT Jul 29 Homer 0115 AKDT Jul 29 OBSERVATIONS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY -------------------------------- * No tsunami observations are available to report. RECOMMENDED ACTIONS ------------------- Actions to protect human life and property will vary within tsunami warning areas and within tsunami advisory areas. If you are in a tsunami warning area; * Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation. If you are in a tsunami warning or advisory area; * Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets. * Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location. * If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling take immediate protective actions such as moving inland and/or uphill preferably by foot. * Boat operators, * Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet. * If at sea avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris and strong currents. * Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami. * Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so. IMPACTS ------- Impacts will vary at different locations in the warning and in the advisory areas. If you are in a tsunami warning area; * A tsunami with damaging waves and powerful currents is possible. * Repeated coastal flooding is possible as waves arrive onshore, move inland, and drain back into the ocean. * Strong and unusual waves, currents and inland flooding can drown or injure people and weaken or destroy structures on land and in water. * Water filled with floating or submerged debris that can injure or kill people and weaken or destroy buildings and bridges is possible. * Strong and unusual currents and waves in harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially destructive. If you are in a tsunami advisory area; * A tsunami with strong waves and currents is possible. * Waves and currents can drown or injure people who are in the water. * Currents at beaches and in harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially dangerous. If you are in a tsunami warning or advisory area; * Some impacts may continue for many hours to days after arrival of the first wave. * The first wave may not be the largest so later waves may be larger. * Each wave may last 5 to 45 minutes as a wave encroaches and recedes. * Coasts facing all directions are threatened because the waves can wrap around islands and headlands and into bays. * Strong shaking or rolling of the ground indicates an earthquake has occurred and a tsunami may be imminent. * A rapidly receding or receded shoreline, unusual waves and sounds, and strong currents are signs of a tsunami. * The tsunami may appear as water moving rapidly out to sea, a gentle rising tide like flood with no breaking wave, as a series of breaking waves, or a frothy wall of water. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE -------------------------------------- * Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information. * Pacific coastal residents outside California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska should refer to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center messages at tsunami.gov. * This message will be updated within 30 minutes. $$