China says it opposes U.S. interference in internal affairs related to Hong Kong

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IirT5_0avB3rBw00
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it opposed the United States interfering in its internal affairs, in response to a report that Washington will warn U.S. companies of risks of operating in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong basic law and relevant laws clearly protect the interests of foreign investors, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that the U.S. government will this week warn companies of increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong and also update a previously issued warning on Xinjiang. read more

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

