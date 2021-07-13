Cancel
Dayton, OH

Scattered downpours, thunderstorms this evening; Rain chances continue through the week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 13 days ago
MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Staying unsettled this week
  • Localized heavy downpours
  • Warm and muggy with 80s

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: More scattered downpours and embedded thunderstorms through the evening. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

Also, an isolated strong wind gust is possible. Drying out into the night, but some areas of patchy fog may develop by daybreak.

Staying warm and muggy through the night with lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a passing downpour or storm in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

Partly cloudy skies remain Wednesday night with lows in the upper 60s once again.

THURSDAY: Sunshine early with afternoon clouds. Slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Most stay dry. Hot and humid with highs around 88; Feeling like the lower 90s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return and will be more widespread. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. Staying warm and muggy. High temperatures climbing to the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: More showers and a few thunderstorms around to start the weekend. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly south of Dayton. Staying warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Another warm and muggy day with temperatures in the lower 80s.

©2021 Cox Media Group

