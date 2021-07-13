Cancel
Goshen, IN

Carol Jane Hampel

Elkhart Truth
 13 days ago

Carol Jane Hampel, 90, of Goshen, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Hubbard Hill Estates of natural causes. She was born in Elkhart on Feb. 3, 1931, to Howard and Golda (Weaver) Swartz, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were siblings Nancy Van Tilburg and Robert R. Swartz. She enjoyed growing up in the West Simonton Street neighborhood, spending time swimming in Christiana Creek, ice skating near what is now Wellfield Botanical Gardens, and roller skating down her neighborhood sidewalks. She graduated from Elkhart High School in 1949.

