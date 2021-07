The way to the destination port of climate neutrality is still a long way for shipping – and if the EU Commission is up to it, shipping companies and shipbuilders will have to speed up again to get there on time. From the point of view of the maritime industry, the Brussels authority is now fundamentally jeopardizing the success of the climate change in shipping. But the stumbling block is not the climate targets recently presented with the “Fit for 55” package – but criteria defined by the Commission as to which investments may be considered “green” in the future.