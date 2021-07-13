Joshua G. Roan

Joshua “Josh” G. Roan, 44, of Bristol, passed away Thursday evening, July 8, 2021, at Elkhart Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 13, 1976. Joshua spent the next 18 years growing up in Orangeville, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed growing up in a country town surrounded by his large extended family. Josh was an avid outdoors man, he loved to fish and hunt, a passion passed down from his father and grandfather. He graduated from Central Columbia High School in 1994. He moved to Goshen, Indiana in 1995 to live with his mother.