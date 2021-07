Here’s some work from Lee Fitzgerald, artists and designer whose work has helped shape the look of The Expanse. Here’s more from Lee Fitzgerald:. One of my proudest moments on The Expanse was seeing this ship open the trailer for Season 4 – the Edward Israel was one of my first fully-realised vehicle designs for the show and was the culmination of a lot of things I learned while at North Front. The ship was to be a science/research vessel (formerly a hauler) that would park in stationary orbit and provide support for the team down on the planet – I figured since it spends so much time in orbit then incorporating a centrifuge would make sense, since the usual thrust gravity wouldn’t be an option and it would provide an area for the support crew to work comfortably for long periods of time. The idea stuck and the final ship looked incredible in the show, kudos to the VFX department!