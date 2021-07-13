Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian equities continue to rally

By Jeffrey Halley
marketpulse.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the overnight treasury auctions passing without incident, Wall Street equities continued to rise modestly. The street is pricing in no US CPI surprises and anticipating another solid quarterly earnings season kicking off this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.35%, the Nasdaq by 0.21%, and the Dow Jones by 0.37%, with the futures in Asia settling into a pre-CPI waiting game.

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Us Inflation#Asian#Chinese#Treasury#Nasdaq#Dow Jones#June Exports Yoy#Covid#Kospi#Shanghai Composite#Hang Seng#Tencent#The Chinese Government#Bi#Nsw#European#German#French#Oanda Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
BBC
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Rebound On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,160-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Erase Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after halting the three-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 800 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,320-point plateau although it's expected to rebound again on Monday.
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

US indexes wobble in early going, holding near record highs

Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street, keeping major indexes close to the record highs they set last week. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed in the early going Monday. Weakness in some big tech stocks including Microsoft pulled the Nasdaq down 0.1%. U.S.-listed shares of several Chinese companies were lower following steep pullbacks in Chinese markets following more reports of regulatory restrictions on technology and education companies. U.S. shares of Tencent Music sank 8% and TAL Education dropped another 25%. The price of Bitcoin rose to $38,000.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as traders continue to be spooked by the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in several markets in the region and across the world, which is expected to slow the pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Traders are now looking ahead to the upcoming monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve for direction. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Expected To See Renewed Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 40 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,550-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday. The global forecast...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 breaking above the 7,400 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The market is supported by materials stocks. Traders remain concerned as the nation's the biggest cities are under strict lockdown amid the resurgence in coronavirus cases.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Lower Amid China Tech Crackdown

(RTTNews) - European stocks are set to open sharply lower on Monday after China ordered Tencent to end exclusive music licensing deals with record labels around the world, a step aimed at tackling the company's dominance of online music streaming in the country. Beijing's announcement of new rules barring for-profit...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Futures fall as regulatory woes hammer Chinese stocks

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pulled back from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, souring sentiment at the start of a week packed with tech earnings. China last week announced sweeping new rules on private tutoring and online education...
Stocksinvesting.com

China Equities Get Crushed

The plunge in China equities dominated Asian markets after the government further tightened its crackdown on Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) and completely torpedoed the multi-billion student tuition sector over the weekend. Although Wall Street closed at record highs on Friday, lifting early trading in Asia, regional markets turned south after China opened.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Slide Amid China's Edtech Clampdown

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as Beijing's widening technology-sector crackdown overshadowed investor optimism over economic and earnings growth. Investors also turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled...
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks make cautious start to "defining" week

(Alliance News) - Blue-chip stock prices in Europe were on the back foot early Monday afternoon, with New York futures also lower in what was a downbeat start to a week set to be dominated by a deluge of corporate earnings and the latest US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Edge Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday after a government crackdown pushed China stocks to their worst day in a year and a survey showed German business confidence weakened unexpectedly in July. German business sentiment index fell to 100.8 in July from a revised 101.7 in June,...
Stocksaudacy.com

World stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08 and Germany's DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In Paris,...
StocksNBC Connecticut

European Stocks Close Slightly Lower as Investors Watch Corporate Earnings, Covid Cases

Earnings season continued to gather steam Monday, with Michelin, Faurecia, Ryanair and Philips all reporting. German business sentiment fell unexpectedly in July, the Ifo Institute's monthly survey showed Monday, as supply chain constraints and rising Covid-19 infections dampened recent optimism. European stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, tracking lackluster global...
Japaninvesting.com

China Crackdown Sinks Asia

The weekend was dominated by China’s announcements of a crackdown on Tencent Music (NYSE:TME), and more importantly, its intention to all but end China’s multi-billion-dollar student tuition industry as we know it. Although early Asian markets followed Wall Street higher, once mainland exchanges opened and stocks there entered a free-fall, regional markets have mostly followed suit.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc...

Comments / 0

Community Policy