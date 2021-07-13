Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray launch new offensive

By Aude GENET, Yasuyoshi CHIBA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2ktd_0avAyPbb00
Fighting has been going on in Tigray since a government offensive launched in November 2020 /AFP/File

Tigrayan forces claimed Tuesday to have launched a new offensive in the conflict-torn northern region of Ethiopia, two weeks after the federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the face of rebel advances.

A spokesman for the Tigrayan forces told AFP they had seized Alamata, the main town in southern Tigray, after launching the offensive on Monday.

Getachew Reda said fighting was also taking place in western Tigray.

The claims could not be independently confirmed because communications were largely down in the area, while an Ethiopian military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Tigray Defence Forces last month swept across large parts of Tigray and seized the regional capital Mekele after eight months of brutal conflict with federal troops.

The fighting -- marked by grisly massacres and widespread sexual violence -- has killed thousands of people, while the United Nations says hundreds of thousands are on the brink of famine.

Security forces and officials from the neighbouring Amhara region had moved in to both the southern and western areas of Tigray in November in support of the Ethiopian army, after Tigrayan forces cleared out during the early phase of the war.

- 'In hot pursuit' -

"We promised to liberate every square inch of Tigray," Getachew said.

"Yesterday (Monday) we launched an offensive in (the southern region of) Raya and were able to absolutely rout federal defence forces and Amhara special forces divisions," he said.

"We have been able to secure most of southern Tigray including Korem and Alamata (the main town in the area)".

Getachew said TDF fighters were still "in hot pursuit" of pro-government fighters, adding: "We don't want to give them a chance to regroup."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHnOf_0avAyPbb00
Tigray /AFP

The offensive was launched just two days after election results showed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had won a landslide in a June election that went ahead despite the Tigray conflict that has battered his global reputation.

The TDF had described its seizure of Mekele and most of Tigray as a major victory and branded the government's unilateral ceasefire a "joke."

Rebel leaders later said they accepted the ceasefire "in principle" but posed strict conditions including the withdrawal from the region of Eritrean and Amhara forces.

Abiy and other officials have countered that federal forces executed a strategic pullback to focus on other threats.

Abiy -- who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts of rapprochement with neighbouring Eritrea -- sent the army into Tigray last November to oust the region's once-dominant ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Abiy had accused them of orchestrating attacks on Ethiopian military bases in Tigray, an important economic and industrial region in the Horn of Africa nation.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Bases#Tigray Region#Afp File#Tigrayan#Ethiopian#The Tigray Defence Forces#Mekele#The United Nations#Amhara#Tdf#Eritrean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia's Tigray forces enter neighbouring Afar region, Afar says

ADDIS ABABA July 19 (Reuters) - Forces from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have mounted attacks in neighbouring Afar region, a spokesman for Afar said on Monday, marking an expansion of an eight-month-old conflict into a previously untouched area. Tigrayan fighters crossed into Afar on Saturday and Afar forces and allied...
PoliticsSeattle Times

Eritrean refugees under attack in Ethiopia’s Tigray war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thousands of Eritrean refugees are increasingly caught in the middle of the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where witnesses and U.N. officials say forces have attacked their camps, abducted or killed some of the residents, and stolen their food and possessions. The refugees are among the...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Ethiopia: Tigray Forces Push South as Amhara Militias Mobilise

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Forces in Ethiopia's Tigray pushed deeper into land claimed by neighbouring Amhara region on Tuesday, prompting its leaders - allies of the central government - to urge local militia to arm themselves and mobilise. The Tigrayan advance and the Amhara response raised the possibility of the widening...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Ethiopia Conflict Heats up as Amhara Region Vows to Attack Tigray Forces

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia's war in the northern region of Tigray looked set to intensify on Wednesday as the prime minister signalled the end of a government ceasefire and the neighbouring Amhara region said it would go on the offensive against Tigrayan forces. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which...
Worldgo955.com

U.S. condemns retaliatory attacks against civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

(Reuters) – The United States is gravely concerned about reports of hostilities in Ethiopia’s Tigray and condemns any retaliatory attacks against civilians in the region, a State Department spokesman said on Monday. The spokesman, Ned Price, told reporters the United States continues to call for a negotiated ceasefire to the...
AfricaUN News Centre

UN appeals for faster passage for aid convoys to Ethiopia’s Tigray

UN humanitarians appealed on Tuesday for far quicker access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, after the first aid trucks in days to reach the local capital, Mekelle, encountered multiple checks delaying their arrival. Unobstructed aid deliveries are crucial in the northern Ethiopian region where the World Food Programme (WFP) says...
Politicswiltonbulletin.com

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict deepens as Abiy cease-fire fails

The northern Ethiopia conflict may be headed for a dangerous turn after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's unilateral cease-fire failed and he backed calls to resist Tigray forces advancing to retake territory. The Tigray People's Liberation Front, which federal troops had initially overrun after fighting that started in November, recaptured the...
Military95.5 FM WIFC

Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say they released 1,000 captured soldiers

OLBIA, Italy (Reuters) – Forces in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have released around 1,000 government soldiers captured during recent fighting, the head of its ruling party said, as both sides prepared for a showdown over contested land in the west of the region. Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People’s...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Three more regions reinforce Ethiopia army, Amhara against Tigray forces

ADDIS ABABA, July 16 (Reuters) - Three more Ethiopian regions are sending soldiers to reinforce the national army in its fight against forces from the northern region of Tigray, regional officials said, widening a conflict that has so far largely affected the north. Officials from Oromiya, Sidama, and the Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples’ Region said their forces had joined the army, known as the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF), which withdrew from most of Tigray late in June.
Politicswcn247.com

'I came here to fight': Rare footage of Ethiopia's Tigray

MEKELE, Ethiopia (AP) — Video obtained by The Associated Press and smuggled out of Ethiopia's Tigray region gives a rare look at the dramatic turn in a conflict that has threatened to destabilize one of Africa’s most populous and powerful countries. There were months of fear in the regional capital that was occupied by Ethiopian soldiers and forces from neighboring Eritrea who pursued the Tigray regional leaders. Crowds of Mekele residents then rushed to the local security bureau to sign up to fight. The Tigray leaders have rejected the unilateral cease-fire Ethiopia's government announced as its soldiers retreated. And they vow to clear Tigray of their “enemies.”
AfricaPosted by
AFP

Massacres, war fuel ethnic fervour in Ethiopia's Amhara

As he set off to vote in Ethiopia's national election, Tesfahun Sisay chose his outfit with purpose, pulling on a T-shirt emblazoned with a man's face and a Kalashnikov rifle. "I like this man," said Tesfahun, gesturing to his T-shirt after voting in the June 21 election at a rural polling station outside Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara.
AfricaBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Fleeing for fear of new ethnic conflict

Almost every night, a handful of young men slip across the well-guarded border, swimming across a fast-flowing brown river and trudging into Sudan to escape what they say is a sudden upsurge in ethnic violence in the far western corner of Ethiopia's Tigray region. This fertile area, still held by...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

'We won't back down': Ethnic militias rush to Tigray border  

When war broke out last year in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, Solomon Alabachew acted fast, grabbing his Kalashnikov and rushing to the front with his fellow ethnic Amhara militia fighters. Their swift seizure of western Tigray -- a stretch of land Amharas claim was stolen from them decades ago -- stands as the greatest achievement of Solomon's life, the 37-year-old told AFP this week. That helps explain his current fury at resurgent ethnic Tigrayan rebels, who on Monday began a new push intended to kick the Amharas out again, jump-starting fresh violence in an already gruesome eight-month-old conflict. Two days later, Solomon dusted off his firearm, threw on his green fatigues and raced north, ending up in the Amhara mountain town of Adi Arkay with thousands of other combatants awaiting orders to advance.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Ethiopia's war in the north: who is fighting in Tigray?

Ethiopia's war in Tigray is entering a new phase, with rebels advancing to the region's western and southern edges and the army vowing to repel them, leaving a government-declared ceasefire in tatters. Abiy's government has declared the TPLF a terrorist organisation and has accused the rebels of conscripting and drugging child soldiers.
AfricaBBC

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: New front opens as aid fears grow

A bloody eight-month battle for control of the north Ethiopian state of Tigray has spilled over into the neighbouring region of Afar in the past week. At least 20 civilians have been killed and 54,000 people have been displaced, reports say, as fears grow of a fast-developing humanitarian crisis. Several...
AfricaBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: What's stopping aid getting in?

Aid convoys are facing significant obstacles in reaching parts of Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, due to renewed fighting between government and Tigrayan forces. The UN says more than five million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in the region. Where isn't aid getting through?. Delivering aid to...
WorldPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

On the Ethiopian border, refugees flee fighting, famine

Nobel Peace Prize-winner Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia launched a government offensive last November against rebels in the northern region of Tigray. At the time, he promised the war would be over in a matter of weeks. But the ongoing conflict has led to thousands of deaths, displaced almost 2 million people, and led to charges of ethnic cleansing. Benedict Moran and Jorgen Samso report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy