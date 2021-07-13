Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

France fines Google 500 mn euros in news copyright row

By Lionel BONAVENTURE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQOg7_0avAxzDq00
The 500-million-euro fine was the biggest ever imposed by France's competition authority /AFP/File

France's competition regulator on Tuesday slapped Google with a 500-million-euro ($593-million) fine for failing to negotiate "in good faith" with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules.

It is "the biggest ever fine" imposed by the Competition Authority for a company's failure to adhere to one of its rulings, the agency's chief Isabelle De Silva told reporters.

In a ruling published on its website, the Competition Authority also ordered the US internet giant to present media publishers with "an offer of renumeration for the current use of their copyrighted content", or risk paying additional damages of up to 900,000 euros a day.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement to AFP that the company was "very disappointed" by the decision.

"We have acted in good faith during the entire negotiation period. This fine does not reflect the efforts put in place, nor the reality of the use of news content on our platform," the company insisted.

"This decision is mainly about negotiations that took place between May and September 2020. Since then, we have continued to work with publishers and news agencies to find common ground."

The long-running legal battle has centred on claims that Google has been showing articles, pictures and videos produced by media groups when displaying search results without adequate compensation, despite the seismic shift of advertising revenue online.

In April 2020, the French competition authority ordered Google to negotiate "in good faith" with media groups after it refused to comply with a new EU law governing digital copyright.

The so-called "neighbouring rights" aim to ensure that news publishers are compensated when their work is shown on websites, search engines and social media platforms.

But last September, news publishers including Agence France-Presse (AFP) filed a complaint with regulators, saying Google was refusing to move forward on paying to display content in web searches.

In particular, the Competition Authority rebuked Google for having failed to "have a specific discussion" with media companies about neighbouring rights while negotiating over the launch of its Google Showcase news service, which launched late last year.

News outlets struggling with dwindling print subscriptions have long seethed at Google's refusal to give them a cut of the millions of euros it makes from ads displayed alongside news search results.

The search giant counters that it encourages millions of people to click through to media sites, and it has also invested heavily in supporting media groups in other ways, including emergency funding during the Covid-19 crisis.

Google announced in November that it had signed "some individual agreements" on copyright payments with French newspapers and magazines, including top dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#France#Search Engines#Google 500 Mn Euros#Afp File#Eu#The Competition Authority#French#Agence France Presse#Google Showcase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Google
News Break
Euro
Related
SportsConnecticut Post

AP Interview: French minister seeks Olympic renewal in 2024

TOKYO (AP) — Dropping into mostly-empty venues, where only athletes provide the sporting soul and spirit, French sports minister Jean-Michel Blanquer observed the type of Olympics the world will be yearning to leave behind. There’s only three years until Paris gets its turn to host the Games. “We are in...
Lifestyle101.9 KELO-FM

EU gives Google 2 months to improve hotel, flight search results

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet unit Google has two months to improve the way it presents internet search results for flights and hotels and explain how it ranks these or face possible sanctions, the European Commission and EU consumer authorities said on Monday. The world’s most popular internet search engine has...
Travel95.5 FM WIFC

Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands on Monday said it would ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow travel to all European Union countries, including several that had been off limits to Dutch vacationers due to high infection rates. At the same time, authorities said they would extend a ban on multiple-day festivals,...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU Commission approves Italy's airport support scheme

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday approved Italy’s 800 million euro state aid scheme to compensate airports and ground-handling operators following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel. The compensation, in the form of direct grants, covers the period of March 1 to July 14, 2020. “Airports...
ProtestsSentinel

France, Italy and Australia protest against sanitary measures – 24/07/2021 – World

This Saturday (24), France, Italy and Australia recorded several protests against new health restrictions aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and curbing the delta variant. The measure most criticized by protesters is the so-called “health passport”, with compulsory vaccination for various professions in Europe. By decision of the European Parliament,...
Businesswkzo.com

Lagardere denies wrongdoing after Le Monde reports ongoing investigation

PARIS (Reuters) – French media giant Lagardere denied any wrongdoing after daily newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday a judicial investigation into the company was underway to look into potential infractions including false accounting and vote buying. Le Monde said a judicial investigation had been launched in April, leading to...
ProtestsWRAL

Large COVID-Related Protests Hit France, Italy and Australia

More than 160,000 demonstrators took to the streets in France on Saturday to protest the government’s COVID-19 health pass policy, with brief clashes between largely unmasked protesters and police officers in Paris followed by wafts of tear gas that were reminiscent of the Yellow Vest turmoil of a few years ago.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

EU Readies Probe Into Facebook Kustomer Purchase

The European Union is set to launch an antitrust investigation into Facebook’s acquisition of customer service startup Kustomer. As Reuters reported Friday (July 23), citing unnamed sources, the European Commission will hold a preliminary review of the deal on Aug. 2 before launching a more in-depth, 90-day probe. Facebook announced...
BusinessNewsTimes

Discovery Braces for Fight to Protect Polish Business Against Government Crackdown on Foreign Ownership

Discovery is bracing for a bitter fight to keep its business in Poland amid an aggressive drive by the country’s ruling right-wing party to block foreign ownership of media. On July 7, Poland’s Law and Justice party (PiS) sought amendments to the local Broadcasting Act specifying that TV and radio license holders can’t be directly or indirectly controlled by entities that aren’t in the European Economic Area.
BusinessSearchengine Journal

Google Fined €500 Million For French News Negotiation Breach

Google has been fined half a million Euros by France’s competition authority and could see additional daily fines of €900,000 until a resolution is implemented. On Tuesday 13th July 2021, France’s antitrust authority issued Google a fine to the tune of €500 million, which equates to $593M, for failing to negotiate with publishers in good faith regarding showcasing news.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Stand-off with Poland, Hungary threatens EU legal order

The legal warfare between the European Commission and Poland and Hungary over LGBTQ rights, asylum rights and judicial reform raised concerns Thursday that the EU legal order is under threat. But the European Commission says they undermine judicial independence, and Poland could now face financial penalties after the Court of Justice ruled Thursday it had "failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law". alm/dc/arp/har
BusinessTechSpot

French watchdog fines Google $591M for failing to negotiate fair deals with local news publishers

In brief: Google has been accused of not acting in good faith when asked to negotiate fair payment for using news snippets across Search and Google News. As a result, the French competition watchdog has fined the company to the tune of $591 million and will continue to fine them for every failure to negotiate deals with individual publishers within two months of receiving such requests.
Businessinlander.com

France Fines Google $593 Million for Lacking ‘Good Faith’ With Publishers

Google was fined 500 million euros, or $593 million, by French antitrust authorities Tuesday for failing to negotiate a deal in “good faith” with publishers to carry news on its platform, a victory for media companies that have been fighting to make up for a drop in advertising revenue that they attribute to the Silicon Valley giant.
Businessgsmarena.com

Google fined €500 million in France over an antitrust lawsuit

The antitrust ruling of fining Google in France follows almost a 7-month period in which the search giant was supposed to reach an agreement with local publishers to use snippets of their content on Google News. The fine is €500 million and is in line with the latest EU regulations.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Google fined $593M in France for breaching antitrust order

France’s competition regulator today issued a fine of 500 million euros, or about $593 million, to Google LLC after finding that the search giant has failed to comply with parts of a 2020 antitrust ruling. The antitrust ruling ruling focused on the way Google displays content from news publishers in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy