Hard Knocks: How A Schoolboy Rugby Injury Inspired This Tech Entrepreneur

An unfortunate sports injury proved to be a lucky break for a teenage Fran Villalba Segarra. Faced with eight weeks in a plaster cast and unable to move, he passed the time teaching himself to code. After building several successful products, in 2017 he created Internxt, with the goal of making decentralized cloud storage accessible to anyone with an internet connection, and keeping their privacy protected.

