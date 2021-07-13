Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

New South Wales to pilot cashless gaming trial—can BSV help?

By Gavin Lucas
coingeek.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trend towards cashless payments is picking up pace across the globe, and the global health pandemic over the past year has only quickened the pace at which this is moving. Some countries, such as Sweden, are well on their way to being cashless societies, while others lag behind. The fast adoption of digital currencies like Bitcoin is speeding up the transition to cashless payments, which now seems unstoppable.

coingeek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Bsv#Casino Games#Responsible Gambling#Kyc Aml#Australians#West Group#Crown Resorts#Bsv#Nsw#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gambling
Country
Sweden
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthTennessee Tribune

Australian State Victoria Closes New South Wales Border

MELBOURNE, Australia — Victoria has announced the closure of its borders with New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory over fears of the spread of Covid-19 in the region. Residents of Victoria living outside the state were given hours to return from New South Wales, and Australian Capital Territory as...
Worldcoingeek.com

BSV Stories – Episode 4: Middle East joins the global blockchain race

Humans are competitive. Throughout the ages, global superpowers have competed for resources, for influence and for prosperity. Today, this fundamental human conflict is between the technologies of tomorrow and the outdated systems of the past, as the world moves increasingly towards the inevitability of a digital future. At the forefront...
Agriculturecoingeek.com

How blockchain can become a friend of Indian farmers

“Bitcoin has many advantages to offer; chief among them is freedom—from middlemen or even corrupt governments.”. Dr. Craig S. Wright said those words while visiting Bogota, Colombia, in 2019. “Latin America is ripe for growth,” he said, pointing out that developing regions like India and Latin America have “a better opportunity to catch up and have faster growth than North America” by using Bitcoin, which will enable them “to have information.”
Public Safetycoingeek.com

Africypt BTC scam: South Africa regulators, banks and exchanges play blame game

It’s been one of this year’s biggest headlines in the digital currency space—the mysterious disappearance of billions of dollars in South African scam Africrypt. With each new day, new details are emerging about the scam. The latest is links to a convicted mob boss, even as banks, regulators and digital currency exchanges play a blame game on who exactly is at fault for the massive scam.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

NIGA Tradeshow: Cashless gaming burgeoning due to pandemic

It took a worldwide health crisis, but cashless gaming has emerged and casinos, including tribal operations, are lining up to embrace the new technology their customers are seeking. Panelists representing three digital-wallet providers presented an optimistic outlook for the continued growth of cashless gaming as they spoke to tribal casino...
HealthTennessee Tribune

New South Wales Could Be Third Australian State To Legalize Euthanasia

SYDNEY — New South Wales’ most severe Covid-19 outbreak in over a year won’t stop voluntary euthanasia laws from being introduced to state parliament, says the member of parliament pushing for the reform. A draft bill to legalize voluntary assisted dying has won support from members of parliament across the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

New South Wales restricts gas exploration

Australia’s peak oil and gas body Appea said the decision effectively locks up most of NSW from gas development. The government of New South Wales (NSW) on July 21 said it is restricting gas exploration in the state. “The NSW government is significantly scaling back the area where gas exploration...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Unibet fined in New South Wales for illegal gambling advertisements

Unibet has been penalised following an investigation by Liquor & Gaming New South Wales, after being found to have posted three illegal gambling advertisements. This has seen the online gambling operator, which has the right to appeal the judgement receive court-imposed fines totalling $48,000 (£25,776), after posting advertisements for its Uniboost, Uplift and Reboost products, which are a form of special or enhanced odds.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

In A Flash, Bitcoin Can Become The Default Digital Reserve Currency Of The World

Bitcoin is king — it is still the best performing asset of our lives. It has silenced its harshest critics and only continued to grow in adoption, usability and relevance. The fact that bitcoin has achieved all this in only 12 years is remarkable. However, there is a very real specter that has been haunting the Bitcoin blockchain since its inception: speed. As adoption continues to bring billions in institutional money, retail, venture capital and now even entire countries into the Bitcoin ecosystem, we are facing the congestion and throughput problems many feared would keep bitcoin from achieving all its lofty revolutionary goals. Despite this, and even despite the rise of altcoins and the scalability challenges facing bitcoin, it will continue to build upon its successes and inevitably become the primary digital reserve currency of the world economy. How? With a bolt of Lightning.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency To Buy for Long Term Returns July 2021 Week 4

Knowing the best cryptocurrency to buy can be challenging even now as the market recovers. In this article, we explore the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy for long term returns as we round up the second half of the year. Let’s jump right in. 1. Bitcoin (BTC) Starting our list...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

New South Wales premier 'disgusted' by lockdown protests

Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales, said she was "disgusted" by the anti-lockdown protests that broke out in Australia last week, Reuters reported on Sunday. Thousands of protesters demonstrated in cities across Australia on Saturday in response to extended lockdown orders brought on by a new surge in cases. Videos of the protests showed demonstrators gathered in large crowds, maskless and getting into violent confrontations with police.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Spark Renewables proposes to build energy hub in New South Wales

Australian energy company Spark Renewables has proposed to develop a renewable energy and storage hub with up to 2.5GW of capacity in New South Wales (NSW). The Dinawan Energy Hub will be a hybrid wind, solar and battery storage project located in the state’s South-West renewable energy zone (REZ). Spark...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy