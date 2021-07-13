Cancel
Health

Warning of rare nerve syndrome link to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By Our Foreign Staff
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration updated its warning labels Monday for the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to include information about an observed "increased risk" of a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). The one-shot jab produced by Janssen was approved for use in the UK in May,...

