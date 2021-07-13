Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Two killed in alleged murder-suicide on Indy's east side

By Carl Mitchell
WRTV
 13 days ago
EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this article inaccurately identified Davidtra Henderson as a man and therefore inaccurately identified the male as the victim in this story. We regret that error and have since updated the below version to identify the genders of the victim and suspect accurately.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers are investigating an alleged murder-suicide on the city's east side.

The shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 8200 block of Gilmore Road, near I-70 and Franklin Road.

Officers arrived to find a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner identified the victim as Davidtra Henderson, 34. Her cause of death is considered a homicide. The other deceased person at the scene was identified as Dorrell Paterson, 35. The coroner has ruled his death as a suicide.

Homicide detectives are still working to learn what lead to the shooting but the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The shooting on Gilmore Road is just one many officers were called to late Monday evening and into early Tuesday morning where at least 10 people were shot, three fatally.

