Owensboro, KY

Booker makes early campaign stop

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker said Monday he can unseat incumbent Sen. Rand Paul and bridge divisions against political parties, during his first stop in Owensboro of the 2022 Senate race.

Booker, a Democrat and former state representative from Louisville, met with supporters Monday at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.

Booker is seeking his party’s nomination to run against Paul, a Republican, who has been in office since 2011.

“When I see ya’ll, I see family,” Booker told supporters in the restaurant’s board room. “We are connected.”

“I’ll help you get rid of Rand Paul,” he said.

Booker said he grew up in poor in Louisville’s west end, adding that he saw his mother sometimes skip meals so he could eat when he was young.

Booker said he became interested in politics “out of a sense of survival.”

“I wanted to speak up for people who aren’t heard, because where I come from, no one listens to us,” Booker said.

Booker graduated from law school, served as administrative director for the state department of Fish and Wildlife and also worked for Congressman John Yarmuth in Washington, D.C.

Booker was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2018.

During the House campaign, Booker said he became ill because he had to ration his insulin.

“The reason I was running (was) because I was doing things like (rationing medication) and I wanted things to change,” Booker said.

Booker ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020, but was defeated in the primary by Amy McGrath, who lost her own race against Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Booker called his campaign platform the “Kentucky New Deal,” which focuses on infrastructure, healthcare and education, community safety, jobs and addressing poverty and inequality.

Booker, who promised that he will represent all Kentuckians, said he has met Republicans who support his campaign.

“We have to get to a place where we are not so divided that we can’t get things done,” Booker said.

When running for office previously, “I ran a campaign that was focused on bringing people together,” he said. “...We are sick and tired of the politics we are seeing now, and we want things to change.”

Booker told the Moonlite group at one point that Republicans and Democrats in Kentucky have more in common than they have differences.

“We don’t have to agree on everything to work together,” he said.

By not working together “we leave a lot of power on the table,” Booker said.

Booker was dismissive of Paul’s time in office.

“He does not care if we live or die,” Booker said. “... He does not see the people of Kentucky.”

Booker accused Paul of “stoking fear” in the campaign.

“We’re going to get him (Paul) out, and I’m going to work for you,” Booker said.

Later, Booker said, “The issues I’m fighting for are for every single person in this commonwealth.”

During a brief meeting with the press afterward, Booker said, “The (issues) I’m talking about are not partisan. If your a person in Kentucky, I’m fighting for you.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

