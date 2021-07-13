Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, OH

Police reports

Weirton Daily Times
 14 days ago

Problems: An Island Creek township woman said her drunken husband reached over and grabbed the steering wheel during an argument, trying to steer it into the guard rail before getting out of her car and started walking to his mother’s house, Sunday. She said the two of them have had relationship issues throughout their marriage, telling deputies her husband sleeps with other women and brags to her about it. She wants a protection order but isn’t interested in filing charges because she’d rather let “karma” eat at him. The man’s mother was advised to keep him away from her daughter-in-law, but hours later she told deputies she spotted him “driving past her house repeatedly.”

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
City
Island Creek Township, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Smithfield, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Steubenville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Piney Fork, OH
Jefferson County, OH
Government
City
Toronto, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Domestic Violence#Heroin#Drug Abuse#Rayland#Belleview Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

The two Koreas restore communication channels, agree to improve ties

The leaders of North and South Korea restored suspended communication channels between them and agreed to improve ties, both governments said Tuesday, amid a two-and-a-half year-stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons. While the move could certainly help ease animosities on the Korean Peninsula,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy