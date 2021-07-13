Seoul cinemas, Bifan adjust to heightened Covid-19 measures

Asghar Farhadi returns to Competition with the story of an unlinkely man caught in a social media storm. Dir/scr: Asghar Farhadi. France/Iran. 2021. 127 mins. In an age when social media has made fifteen minutes of fame look like a generous estimate, what does it mean to be a true hero? If you know you did the right thing, is it okay to tweak the truth and play-act a little in order to convince others that you’re genuine? And what should you do if defending your own honour inevitably means dishonouring someone else? Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s new drama embeds these and other moral questions in a truly compelling drama anchored by the remarkable central performance of Amir Jadidi as a man who is almost undone by one selfless gesture that goes viral. And as we all know, viruses have a nasty tendency to mutate.