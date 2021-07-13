Cancel
Stocks

FTSE 100 muted as heavyweight banks reverse course; virus worries persist

investing.com
 13 days ago

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended on a quiet note on Tuesday amidst weakness in travel and energy stocks as a jump in coronavirus infections raised worries about re-openings, while banks gave up their session gains to end lower. Banks ended 0.9% lower after initially adding over 2%, weighing on...

BusinessBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Falls On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday amid concerns that higher inflation and a spike in coronavirus infections could derail a nascent economic recovery. The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,003 after ending 0.9 percent higher on Friday. Lower yields pulled down banks,...
StocksLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks edge lower ahead of busy earnings week

(Sharecast News) - London stocks edged lower in early trade on Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate news. At 0825 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.4% at 6,996.68, after China's Hang Seng slumped 3.4%, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 2.3% as the country continued its crackdown on technology companies.
MarketsBusiness Insider

European Shares Edge Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday after a government crackdown pushed China stocks to their worst day in a year and a survey showed German business confidence weakened unexpectedly in July. German business sentiment index fell to 100.8 in July from a revised 101.7 in June,...
StocksNBC Connecticut

European Stocks Close Slightly Lower as Investors Watch Corporate Earnings, Covid Cases

Earnings season continued to gather steam Monday, with Michelin, Faurecia, Ryanair and Philips all reporting. German business sentiment fell unexpectedly in July, the Ifo Institute's monthly survey showed Monday, as supply chain constraints and rising Covid-19 infections dampened recent optimism. European stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, tracking lackluster global...
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks make cautious start to "defining" week

(Alliance News) - Blue-chip stock prices in Europe were on the back foot early Monday afternoon, with New York futures also lower in what was a downbeat start to a week set to be dominated by a deluge of corporate earnings and the latest US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc...
StocksTelegraph

Yields of 12pc on offer as British dividends rebound

Dividends from British companies have staged a dramatic recovery from their pandemic lows as companies restart payouts, leading data firm Link Group to upgrade its forecasts for the year. Payouts between April and June rose 51pc compared to the same period last year, reaching £26bn, according to Link. Excluding special...
StocksTelegraph

Live FTSE falls as Bitcoin rallies - live updates

Money round-up Here's the day's best stories from The Telegraph's Money team:. Money Makeover: ‘Should I ditch my £638k final salary pension?’ Katherine Dean wants to travel and is considering taking financial matters into her own hands. Yields of 12pc on offer as British dividends rebound: Miner Rio Tinto led...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Lower; Chinese Clampdown, German Ifo Weigh

Investing.com - European stock markets weakened Monday, tracking losses in Asia after China's latest move against technology companies. At 4:05 AM ET (0805 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.7% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.7% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.6%. European markets have had a...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Notably Higher On Strong Earnings, Data

(RTTNews) - European markets closed notably higher on Friday, as upbeat earnings updates, encouraging economic data and dovish comments from the European Central Bank outweighed concerns about rising coronavirus cases and prompted investors to pick up stocks. Data showing an acceleration in Eurozone business activity, a jump in U.K. consumer...
Stockskitco.com

Stocks shrug off virus worries; ECB in focus

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Asia's stock markets headed for their best day in two months on Thursday though growth-sensitive currencies struggled to rally, pointing to nagging doubts about the recovery as investors looked to the European Central Bank for their next cue. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Sterling edges lower vs dollar on virus worries

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Sterling edged lower on Wednesday and was set for its fifth consecutive daily decline versus the dollar amid rising numbers of COVID Delta variant cases in Britain and confusion around the lifting of restriction in England. The pound this week fell to its lowest point...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Energy stocks, banks push FTSE 100 higher as virus fears persist

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 20 (Reuters) - Energy and banking stocks helped the FTSE 100 rebound on Tuesday after surging virus cases and fears of an economic slowdown pushed the index to a two-month low in the previous session.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall for third day on virus worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, as technology heavyweights tracked losses on Wall Street over fears of surging coronavirus cases globally. The won hit its lowest level in more than nine months, while the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** The KOSPI slid 10.88 points, or 0.34%, to 3,232.36 as of 0152 GMT, following a 1% decline on Monday. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.38% and 0.42%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and LG Chem dropped 1.13% and 0.49%. ** Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with the S&P and the Nasdaq suffering their largest one-day percentage drop since mid-May, as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases and increasing U.S. deaths drove investors out of risky assets. ** At home, the country reported 1,278 new cases as of Monday midnight, still in four-digit infections but lower than a record 1,615 cases marked last week. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 74.0 billion won ($64.35 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,151.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.30% weaker than its previous close at 1,147.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.9 per dollar, strengthening 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 points to 110.19. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 1.421%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.5 basis points to 1.917%. ($1 = 1,149.9300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

