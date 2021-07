New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck shared her go-to barre workout that you can simply do at home!. When stages closed in March 2020, Tiler Peck left NYC for an extended stay with her parents at her childhood home in California. During the last year and a half, the New York City Ballet principal dancer took to her Instagram to get her community involved in her daily training, doing her best to stay in shape until she could take the stage once again. The #TurnItOutWithTiler series became a massive hit and welcomed guests like Amanda Kloots and Jennifer Garner to join in on the fun with Tiler. The Ballet Now star brought her dance workout series to the HollywoodLife Instagram, just as she was preparing to return to the theater, with her performance of Lines at the LA Music Center.