MED-Project launches statewide program to provide safe medication disposal
The Medication Education & Disposal Project (MED-Project) announced Thursday, July 1, a free, statewide program and public education campaign to help Oregon residents dispose of medicine safely and conveniently. The organization operates over 200 locations across Oregon where residents can drop off expired or unwanted medicine. The Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group, a non-profit trade association of pharmaceutical companies, supports MED-Project.www.northcoastcitizen.com
