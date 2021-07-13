Cancel
Health

MED-Project launches statewide program to provide safe medication disposal

Cover picture for the articleThe Medication Education & Disposal Project (MED-Project) announced Thursday, July 1, a free, statewide program and public education campaign to help Oregon residents dispose of medicine safely and conveniently. The organization operates over 200 locations across Oregon where residents can drop off expired or unwanted medicine. The Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group, a non-profit trade association of pharmaceutical companies, supports MED-Project.

