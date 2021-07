What I’d Do With 100,000 British Airways Avios – Maximizing the Chase British Airways Visa. With an improved welcome offer, let’s re-visit maximizing the Chase British Airways Visa credit card. What are its key perks and benefits? What’s the best way to spend those 100,000 British Airways Avios? In this article, we’ll take a deep dive on the Chase British Airways Visa to look at what it offers to the consumer. After we get to know the card, I’ll show you how I would go about maximizing the Chase British Airways Visa and the Avios earned from the welcome offer.