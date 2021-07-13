Cancel
Tom Holland criticises racist ‘a**holes’ for abusing Saka, Rashford and Sancho following England loss

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

Tom Holland has torn into the racists who have been abusing England ’s Black football players.

Bakayo Saka, 19, Marcus Rashford, 23, and Jadon Sancho, 21, were targeted with online racist abuse following the team’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy in penalties at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (11 July).

On Monday (12 July), the actor, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), shared a statement on Instagram , in which he described the trolls as “the only people who have let anyone down”.

“Their behaviour – the people who beat up the Italian fan and the a**holes hurling racist abuse is despicable. You are not my countrymen.”

He added: “These players deserve nothing but respect. They’ve given us so much in such a difficult time and they should be held up like kings not kicked while they are down.

“To Saka, Rashford and Sancho, you had the bravery to step up. You guys are three lions and all decent Englishmen are proud of you and the whole team and staff and we will support you again come the World Cup.”

Other celebrities to voice their support of the players following the online abuse included Adele, Nigella Lawson, Piers Morgan and Harry Potter star Tom Felton.

