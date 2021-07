Heading into the weekend, the delta variant continued driving a surge in U.S. covid case counts with Friday's 118k+ being the highest day-over-day increase since February 5th. Officials expect the surge to continue into mid-August. After that, everyone would like to know how the return to school will change things in September. One of the key players in the "would like to know" camp is our own Federal Reserve, who is very much in the process of refining their policy outlook based on the case count situation and associated economic response.