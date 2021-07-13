Lewiston may put restaurant owner on the clock

The Lewiston City Council will decide at its next meeting whether to give the owner of the burned-out Emperor of India King Thai restaurant on Main Street 10 days to clean up the property, which was destroyed by fire more than a year and a half ago.

If the council passes a resolution at its July 26 meeting and owner Praveen Khurana fails to act, the city could pursue a declaratory judgment against him, clean up the property itself and charge the cost to him.

Councilors discussed the issue for the better part of an hour at their regular meeting Monday night, where they voted 5-1 to declare that the adjoining properties at 854 and 858 Main St. continue to be a public nuisance, and whether to require abatement of the nuisance within a certain period of time (Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder was absent). They also directed city staff to prepare a resolution to set that period at 10 business days.

The council declared the properties to be a public nuisance shortly after the fire, but City Attorney Jana Gomez said reinforcing that declaration will put the city in a better position to have the courts make a declaratory judgment. That would give the city legal standing to go onto private property and clean up the nuisance itself if it doesn’t get Khurana’s permission.

“I’ve talked to other cities that have done it without a court order, and it has not gone well,” Gomez told the council.

City officials are also pursuing criminal charges against Khurana in addition to the civil remedies. Last November, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed 22 misdemeanor zoning code violations against Khurana for allegedly failing to clean up the mess. His trial in Magistrate Court is scheduled for Thursday.

Councilor John Bradbury challenged the approach, asserting that the council’s initial declaration of a nuisance empowered city staff to pursue abatement without further action. He cast the lone vote against pursuing the resolution. But Councilor John Pernsteiner said that while he never wants to allow a dangerous situation to persist, he still doesn’t want to rush a process that will essentially allow the city to seize private property and raze it.

Pernsteiner also took issue with Bradbury’s complaints about how long it has taken the city to act. He noted that a state fire marshal’s investigation took more than a year to complete because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the investigation were inconclusive, and no cause was determined. With that in mind, Pernsteiner said the city has only really been able to grapple with the issue for about six months.

In response to a question from Vikky Ross, who owns several commercial properties downtown, City Building Official John Smith said that simply condemning a building doesn’t allow the city to take it over.

“The city doesn’t take possession of a piece of property because I put a sticker on the door,” Smith explained. “Everything within the building code is a misdemeanor offense, which is $1,000 per day, per offense, plus up to 20 days in jail.”

Khurana was initially given six months to abate the nuisance, but got an extension. He did obtain a demolition permit that was followed by a little bit of work, Smith said, but the result was more delay. That’s when the city decided to pursue a criminal case by pursuing the zoning code violations.

In other business:

On a 4-2 vote with Bradbury and Bob Blakey dissenting, the council approved an ordinance to set the mayoral salary at $80,000 in the event that voters pass an initiative to convert Lewiston from a city manager-council form of government to a strong mayor form of government. Bradbury said the figure wasn’t high enough to attract qualified candidates, while Blakey thought the amount was too high.

Councilors also voted 5-1, with Bradbury dissenting, to require a majority vote to elect the mayor. If the initiative passes and no candidate for mayor secures a majority of votes, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a runoff within 30 days. Bradbury objected to the estimated $50,000 to $60,000 cost of the runoff, and the fact that candidates for other public offices don’t have to secure a majority to win.

But Pernsteiner argued that the measure will make the election more palatable since there are likely to be multiple candidates for mayor, meaning that one with a small base of support could ascend to what would be the city’s most powerful position. He likened the general election to a primary that would winnow the field of candidates to two people, one of which would win the support of a majority of voters and have a mandate to govern.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.