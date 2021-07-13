Asotin County rodeo will wait another year

ASOTIN — The Hells Canyon Rodeo is on hold for one more year.

The event had tentatively been postponed to Aug. 6-7 at the Asotin County Fairgrounds instead of being held at its normal time in conjunction with the fair the last full weekend in April.

The fair proceeded in a scaled-back version that included 4-H activities and food vendors.

But the fair board decided on June 30 that the rodeo wasn’t possible this year for a variety of reasons, said Asotin County Commissioner Chris Seubert on Monday. The rodeo also was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seubert, the commission’s liaison to the fair board, provided the update at Monday’s commission meeting.

Some of the issues are financial, he said.

The county hasn’t received about $30,000 in state money that’s typically used for the fair and the rodeo, he said.

Usually rodeo organizers seek sponsorships in the fall, about half a year before the event happens.

Even the proposed later dates in 2021 didn’t give enough time to obtain them, especially because rodeo backers would have been going back a couple of months later seeking support for 2022, Seubert said.

Plus, it was proving difficult to line up the roughly 30 contractors who perform tasks such as cleaning, providing portable toilets and timing events, he said.

The new plan is to proceed with the rodeo in 2022 and have it at the same time as the fair, he said.

“I always (like) going to it and helping out with it,” he said.

In other business, the commissioners approved a conditional use permit for Lamar Cos. to place a billboard at 1313 15th St. in Clarkston, but rejected one requested by the same company for the intersection of 15th and Maple streets, about two blocks south of Bridge Street.

The county’s planning and zoning commission had recommended against both because of the residential nature of the area, which is zoned light neighborhood commercial, said Asotin County Building Official Karst Riggers.

In reaching the decisions, the commissioners noted the one at 1313 15th St. would be near a number of businesses, but the other one that was proposed would go in an area with a high concentration of homes.

