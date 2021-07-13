MORE APPLICATIONS RESERVE CORPS

--- Nine applications for appointment in the officers reserve corps have been received during the past two days by the local board and with a requirement that all applications be in Boise by Sunday, it is regarded important that further applications be filed not later than today. The local board is composed of William Thomson, chairman; A. E. Clarke, E. M. Ehrhardt and George Arneson. It was stated yesterday that applications made Saturday will be sent in but the board can give no assurance of the applications being received in Boise in time for consideration.