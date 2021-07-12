Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

The Utica Blue Sox Are Set To Wear Pink For An Amazing Reason

By Vinnie
Posted by 
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For a team with the color blue in their name, it may seem odd to don pink for a night. But the reasoning is incredible. Being a summer collegiate league, the Utica Blue Sox aren't able to experience October baseball. One thing that goes along with October is the fact that it is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Well, the Blue Sox are showing their support for anyone who has battled or is currently battling breast cancer by wearing pink jerseys in July for one night.

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Society
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer Awareness#The Blue Sox#Hannaford Supermarkets#Sr Community Development#Mvcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Posted by
Big Frog 104

Super Small Insect From Asia Brings Havoc To New York Maple Trees

In New York, maple syrup is a huge thing during the autumn time. The trees that produced the sweet sticky syrup are being attacked by an outside invader. With an abundance of maple trees in Central New York, it is worth keeping an eye out for the Asian Longhorned Beetle. This little bug is fairly distinct with its size and color pattern. It is a 2-inch bug that has black and white coloring on their antennas. They also have white spots on their shells.
Rome, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Have You Seen This Missing Ring In Rome New York?

Jessica Russell of the City of Rome New York needs your help. She lost her ring, and is hoping you've seen it. Jessica shared a post on Facebook of when she lost the ring:. I know this is a shot in the dark but yesterday July 26 I lost my mother’s ring that one of my best friends gave me after I lost Levi. The ring is really important to me"
Chittenango, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

New and Improved Feeding Station Gets You Closer to Wild Animal Park Giraffes

You can get even closer to the magnificent giraffes at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango. A brand new giraffe feeding station not only provides more room for the animals to roam but also gives everyone a chance to get closer than ever before. "We are never satisfied at our park and we are always looking to improve for our animals and our guests," park owner Jeff Taylor said.
Posted by
Big Frog 104

Holy Cannoli! Delicious Loaded Milkshakes You Have to Try at Least Once

Holy Cannoli! Look at those delicious milkshakes you have to try at least once. They are served up at a Central New York diner that's been around for nearly 60 years. Connie's loaded milkshakes are a popular treat people drive from mile around to enjoy. There are 5 staples to choose from along with limited edition milkshakes to celebrate the holidays at Connie's Diner in Waterloo, New York.
MusicPosted by
Big Frog 104

Lydia Jacoby, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer, Is Also a Bluegrass Musician

Lydia Jacoby made headlines on Tuesday (July 27) when she won the gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The 17-year-old Seward, Alaska, native's win was a first: for American women in swimming at the 2020 Olympics and for Alaska-born swimmers at any Olympic Games. Her time (1:04.95) also set a record for 17-18-year-old American girls.
New Hartford, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Run For New Hartford to Live Más at New Taco Bell Coming Soon

Deliciouso! The rumors are true. You can Live Más at a new Taco Bell coming to Central New York. Who needs to 'Run for the Border' when you can just soon run to New Hartford. Work is expected to begin soon on building a new Taco Bell location in New Hartford. The restaurant will be located on Seneca Turnpike near the Levitt Place entrance to Sangertown Square Mall. "Construction is expected to start this fall with hopes of completing the project by the end of the year," the company said in a press release.
Posted by
Big Frog 104

Not One, But Two Old Dominion Concerts Coming to Turning Stone This Fall

Over the last three years, no other act has dominated the country awards shows quite like the band Old Dominion. They have taken home the Vocal Group of the Year trophies at both the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association every year since 2018. And their coming to Turning Stone Resort and Casino this fall.
New York City, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

7 Amazing New York Forts to See This Summer

History is writ large across Upstate New York. And there is no better place to start your living history lessons than by visiting some of Upstate's greatest forts. They welcome thousands of visitors each summer, so this might be the perfect time to put some of these historical treasures on your summer bucket list! And bring the whole family....the kids will really enjoy these!
Marcy, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Do You Know This Woman Who Hiked Mount Marcy And Changed Someone’s Life For The Better?

Do you know the woman in this photo who hiked Mt. Marcy in Upstate New York back in 2020? The reason why, she helped change someone's life for the better. Meet Edward Levine of Syracuse. Edward just made a post on the Aspiring and Current Adirondack 46ers Facebook group. For those that don't know, when people refer to the 46ers, they are talking about climbing, or they have climbed the 46 major peaks of New York’s Adirondack Mountains. Back in March of 2020, Edward took on his first peak with Mt. Marcy:
AnimalsPosted by
Big Frog 104

Goose Has Cutest Reaction When Her Mate Is Rushed into Surgery

Through sickness and in health, two Barnstable geese are showing the meaning of love and loyalty after Cape Wildlife Center came to the aid of one goose that needed surgery. The immediate procedure turned into the center’s first animal visitor and proved that love isn’t just for humans. Cape Wildlife...
LifestylePosted by
Big Frog 104

Stroll Through Fields of Gold in Best Sunflower Fields in New York

It's sunflower season and there are plenty of fields of gold you can stroll through in New York. It’s that time of year when sunflowers are starting to emerge. The Thorn Farm in Clyde, New York has one of the best sunflower farms in New York State with more than 200 acres of nearly a million sunflowers. But the fields are for viewing only. You can not pick the flowers or trespass in the fields. You are welcome to take personal pictures from the road, but no additional professional photography for client sessions is allowed.
Posted by
Big Frog 104

Venture 16 Stories Underground for a Haunted Cave Tour Like No Other

Venture 16 stories underground for a haunted cave tour like no other. Howe Caverns haunted cave tour returns this October. Join the keepers of the underworld, if you dare, for a totally immersive haunted experience this Halloween. Tickets to the haunted cave tour and haunted boat ride are limited and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy