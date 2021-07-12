The Utica Blue Sox Are Set To Wear Pink For An Amazing Reason

It's sunflower season and there are plenty of fields of gold you can stroll through in New York. It’s that time of year when sunflowers are starting to emerge. The Thorn Farm in Clyde, New York has one of the best sunflower farms in New York State with more than 200 acres of nearly a million sunflowers. But the fields are for viewing only. You can not pick the flowers or trespass in the fields. You are welcome to take personal pictures from the road, but no additional professional photography for client sessions is allowed.