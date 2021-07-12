The Utica Blue Sox Are Set To Wear Pink For An Amazing Reason
For a team with the color blue in their name, it may seem odd to don pink for a night. But the reasoning is incredible. Being a summer collegiate league, the Utica Blue Sox aren't able to experience October baseball. One thing that goes along with October is the fact that it is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Well, the Blue Sox are showing their support for anyone who has battled or is currently battling breast cancer by wearing pink jerseys in July for one night.bigfrog104.com
