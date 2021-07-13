Cancel
Utica, NY

Governor Cuomo: SUNY Poly Utica Vaccination Site One Of Many To Stop Operations

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
 14 days ago
If you're looking to get your COVID vaccine at SUNY Poly, the clock is ticking. Suny Poly, The New York State Fairgrounds, The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport, and Jones Beach will soon be closing. Those sites will stop operations on Monday, July 19. According to CNY Central, the state is downscaling mass vaccination operations and moving toward a focus on communities with low vaccination rates.

