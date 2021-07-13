Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 00:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grand FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN MESA AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND COUNTIES At 1255 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall from thunderstorms had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is lessening at 0.1 to 0.2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gateway. This includes the following highways Colorado 141 between mile markers 106 and 113. This includes the following streams and drainages Bar A Creek, Taylor Creek, Dolores River, Waring Canyon, Onion Creek, West Creek, John Brown Creek, Beaver Creek and Fisher Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.1-0.2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR