Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 00:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTY At 1243 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had dissipated over the Boulder Basin of Lake Mead. Between 0.67 and 1.5 inches of rain fell over the area extending from Callville Bay to Valley of Fire Highway near I-15. Flash flooding will likely impact roads within the warning area until 130 AM HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valley Of Fire Highway and Callville Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
