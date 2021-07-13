Cancel
Dylan Scott Walks Away With Plenty of Memorable Moments

By jwills
973rivercountry.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend Dylan Scott returned to the concert stage – opening for Luke Bryan on the Proud To Be Right Here tour. After more than a year away from touring Dylan was ready to hit the road and perform his number-1 hit “Nobody” for fans…. With shows this weekend...

Nashville, TNCMT

Dylan Scott On His Latest Release, “New Truck,” and Feeling Like He “Belongs” In Nashville

When connecting with CMT.com, Dylan Scott is in the midst of a six-day break on the east coast swing of what will be 40 dates of joining Caylee Hammack in opening for Luke Bryan on his Proud To Be Right Here tour. “It’s so slow right now,” Scott offers during a Wednesday morning Zoom call. However, Scott’s success of late has him excited about the future and chomping at the bit for more. In the past five years, his singles “My Girl,” “Nobody,” and “Hooked” have all achieved either chart-topping or top-five Billboard Hot Country Songs chart success. As well, he’s been streamed over a billion times, plus for “Nobody,” he won a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. As well, May 2021 saw him play the Grand Ole Opry, too. “[My recent success] confirms to me that I belong in Nashville. Everyone wakes up every day doubting themselves and their life choices. But right now, I’ve [clearly] made the right choices, and this feels cool, says the Bastrop, Louisiana, native.
