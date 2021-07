For the past few years, Crunchbase News has been tracking startup investment by major automakers. And each time we check in, we see that spending is going strong. This most recent time, the broad narrative stayed the same: Automakers are still betting heavily on startups, recently more than ever. From next-generation batteries to autonomous driving technology to electric aircraft, automakers led private funding rounds collectively valued at over $9.6 billion, according to a Crunchbase analysis of deals closed since the beginning of 2020.