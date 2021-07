As the weeks count down to the launch of the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, the automaker continues to trickle out information on its first electric vehicle. Based on the currently available XC40 small SUV, the C40 Recharge will start at $58,750 before tax credits. It can only be ordered online, and the first vehicles will roll off the production line this fall. As is the case with many new vehicle launches, buyers can preorder the C40 Recharge before it goes on sale.