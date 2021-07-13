Special Weather Statement issued for Weston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Weston STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHEASTERN WESTON COUNTY At 142 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Morrisey, or 14 miles southwest of Newcastle, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Weston County to the south of Newcastle, including portions of U.S. 85.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0