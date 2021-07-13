Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Death Toll Rises To 64 In Iraq Covid Unit Fire: Medic

By AFP News
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fire which enveloped a Covid isolation unit in southern Iraq killed 64 people, a medical source told AFP in an updated toll on Tuesday. "Sixty-four (bodies) were retrieved and 39 identified and handed over to their families," the source at the Dhi Qar Forensic Science Department said. The deadly...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barham Salih
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medics#Economy#Accident#Afp#Iraqis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Related
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

92 Die in Fire at Iraq COVID Treatment Facility

CAIRO - Iraqi officials say at least 92 people were killed and more than 50 were injured after a blaze ripped through a coronavirus treatment ward overnight at a hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah. A similar fire tore through Baghdad's Ibn Khatib hospital in April, killing upwards of 80 people.
Worldwhdh.com

Death toll rises to 92 in blaze at coronavirus ward in Iraq

NASIRIYAH, Iraq (AP) — The death toll from a fire at a hospital coronavirus ward climbed to 92 on Tuesday as anguished relatives buried their loved ones and lashed out at the government over the country’s second such disaster in less than three months. Health officials said scores of others...
Worlddallassun.com

20 killed in fire at COVID-19 hospital in Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], July 13 (ANI): At least 20 people were killed on Tuesday (local time) when a fire broke out at COVID-19 Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in southern Iraq. The fire broke inside an isolation centre of COVID-19 hospital in the southern Iraqi Dhi Qar governorate, reported Arab News. "Fire breaks...
Florida Statekfgo.com

Death toll from Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 94

(Reuters) – The death toll from the partial collapse of a condominium near Miami rose by four to 94 on Monday, with 22 people still unaccounted for as workers continued to sift through the rubble of the building, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Due to the passage of...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The world looks on in disbelief as America abandons Afghanistan

The evacuation of the US-led coalition from Afghanistan is taking place with such speed, it is as if the forces had initially been sent to an unknown destination by mistake.The US was meant to be the hero of this war. Freedom from the grip of the Taliban, and the promise of the establishment of democracy and equality between men and women were among the reasons why tens of thousands of American soldiers were dispatched to the country.Millions of suffering girls and women who had been imprisoned in their homes found the opportunity to study, seek jobs and become members...
POTUSNew York Post

Graphic video shows Taliban executing unarmed Afghan special forces soldiers

Taliban fighters executed nearly two dozen unarmed members of the Afghan special forces, mowing down the soldiers in a town market after they surrendered when they ran out of ammunition, shocking new video shows. The video obtained by CNN shows the Afghan soldiers emerging from a building, after the Taliban...
POTUSNewsweek

Looters Moved Into Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield Hours After U.S. Troops Left

Dozens of looters moved into Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield just hours after U.S. troops vacated the airfield after a nearly 20-year occupation. The district administrator for the town of Bagram, Darwaish Raufi, told the Associated Press that since the troops' departure was not coordinated with local officials, the airfield's gates were not secured. This allowed looters to unlawfully enter before Afghan forces could secure the airfield. "Unfortunately the Americans left without any coordination with Bagram district officials or the governor's office," Raufi said.
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Don’t Shoot!’: Brutal Video Shows Taliban Executing 22 Unarmed Afghan Commandos

A shocking video shows Taliban fighters brutally executing 22 unarmed Afghan commandos as they held their hands up in surrender. CNN reports that the massacre of the Afghan Special Forces unit took place on June 16 near Afghanistan’s border with Turkmenistan. The video shows Taliban fighters screaming “Surrender, commandos! Surrender!” as unarmed soldiers emerge from a building. Then the men are sprayed with bullets as the Taliban fighters shout “Allahu Akhbar!” and a bystander can be heard pleading: “Don’t shoot them, don’t shoot them, I beg you!” As the video ends, one voice can be heard saying: “Take everything off them.” The Red Cross confirmed to CNN that 22 commandos were killed, but the Taliban claimed the videos were staged by the government.
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Afghan ambassador's daughter is abducted and tortured in Islamabad, days after Pakistan was accused of providing air support for the Taliban in Afghanistan

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured in Islamabad on Friday. Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted while she was on her way home in the Pakistani capital and held for around five hours. The abduction comes days after Afghanistan's vice-president Amrullah...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Russia Continues to Claim Downing Israeli Guided Missiles in Syria

Russia’s defense ministry on Sunday claimed that “Syria destroyed two missiles fired by F-16 fighters of the Israeli Air Force,” suggesting, of course, that the successful downing was done by air defense units of the Russian military station in Syria. The report, in ria.ru, cited Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy