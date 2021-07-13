The FF-Files: Huge If True

For much of the revived FF-Files series, we have treated readers to pure fabrication, fraud and fallacies from many submitters across the world. As we explained in our reintroduction, for every lousy email we receive or request that goes nowhere, we get many more that are accurate and truthful. While simple spreadsheets listing what took place at a recent Eagle Fighting Championship event are not particularly enthralling, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction. On this issue of the FF-Files, presented below are instances of abnormal, yet true, situations you may not believe even after you see them.